Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 313,291 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of KB Home worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

Shares of KBH opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.