Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 667,776 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667,776 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The AES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

