Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $5.69 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.02.

MRO opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

