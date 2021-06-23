Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $6.06 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

