Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,475 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Iridium Communications worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after buying an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

