Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.76

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.76 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.26). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27), with a volume of 409,213 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of £52.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.