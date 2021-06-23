Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.93.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.80. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.37.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

