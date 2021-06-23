Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

