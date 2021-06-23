Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $105,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

