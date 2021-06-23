Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,741.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $647,725.20 and approximately $22,741.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00110131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.36 or 1.00393788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

