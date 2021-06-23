Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,544.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,389.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,545.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

