Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,453.24. 19,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,340.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

