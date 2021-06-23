Alphacat (ACAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,658.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $23,658.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

