AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,168.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $492.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

