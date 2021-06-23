AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 238,134 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,493,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.0% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 413,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,254. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

