AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.55. 31,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,352. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

