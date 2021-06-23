AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 28,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -155.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

