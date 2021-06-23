AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $133.31. 249,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $115.04 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

