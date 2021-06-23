AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

