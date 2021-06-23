AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 573.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

