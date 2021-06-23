AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 280.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.19. 9,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.