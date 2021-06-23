AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 599.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.65. The stock had a trading volume of 480,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $317.33 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

