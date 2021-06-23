AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.86. 31,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

