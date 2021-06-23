AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 254.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $458.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.