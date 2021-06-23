AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

AltaGas stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 4,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

