Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Altice USA worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,729,000 after buying an additional 313,790 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

