Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALMFF. Citigroup lowered Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Altium stock remained flat at $$26.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. Altium has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

