Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30. Altium has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

