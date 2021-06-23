Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.71. Altus Group shares last traded at C$57.68, with a volume of 54,706 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 85.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

