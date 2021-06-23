Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $687,460.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 1,495,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,396. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

