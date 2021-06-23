Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $687,460.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 1,495,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,396. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.