Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.37. 3,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,094. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

