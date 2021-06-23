Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,454. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

