Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

ZEN stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $145.84. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.26. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

