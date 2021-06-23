Amalgamated Bank Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 263.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.88. 147,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

