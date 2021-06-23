Amalgamated Bank Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $360.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

