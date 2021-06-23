Amalgamated Bank Has $3.18 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.56. 9,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

