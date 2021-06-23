Amalgamated Bank Has $3.52 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,061. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

