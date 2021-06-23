Amalgamated Bank Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $120,061,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.20. 892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,480. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

