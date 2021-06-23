Amalgamated Bank Has $4.29 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,493,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,898,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 364,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. 11,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

