Amalgamated Bank Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 791,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.04. 3,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

