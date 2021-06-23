Amalgamated Bank Has $5.23 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.50. 1,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.