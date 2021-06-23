Amalgamated Bank Has $5.29 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $699.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,585. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.15. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

