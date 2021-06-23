Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.13. 9,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

