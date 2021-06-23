Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock worth $7,244,188. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $468.88. 1,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

