Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

EW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.76. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,084. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

