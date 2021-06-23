Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 210,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 34,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.