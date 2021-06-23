Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,342 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

