Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,351 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.72. 5,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.