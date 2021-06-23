Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,727 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

