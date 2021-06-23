Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,203 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.15. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,242. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.40.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.